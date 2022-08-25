Cookies with CAPPA introduces students to the college with a sweet treat

Maria Martinez-Cosio, interim dean for the College of Architecture, Planning and Public Affairs, left, laughs with other event attendees during Cookies with CAPPA event Aug. 25 in the Architecture Courtyard. This event gave students the chance to meet with different professors and faculty in the department.

 Photo by Ronaldo Bolanos

Music and the smell of cookies drifted through the Architecture Courtyard on Thursday as students attended the Cookies with CAPPA event hosted by the College of Architecture, Planning and Public Affairs.

A new event at UTA, Cookies with CAPPA aimed to welcome graduate students and introduced people to the courtyard as a place to get together and meet friends, said Caroline Stultz, assistant to the dean of CAPPA.

“We just want to focus on the grad students sometimes,” Stultz said. “They sometimes get overlooked. We have a small population of grad students, but we want them to feel included.”

Students swarmed a blue-clothed table to get cookies, some taking a seat on the grass as they enjoyed their snacks together.

Architecture sophomore Ella Malicay said these types of events allow students to meet faculty members, which can be beneficial in the future.

“Even if you go to events like these, even if they’re not like the biggest and brightest or anything like that, you get to meet a lot of people that you don't usually get to meet,” she said. “It’s still nice to go to all these events and see different people and meet different people.”

Students grab cookies during Cookies with CAPPA event Aug. 25 in the Architecture Courtyard. The event offered a variety of cookies.

Architecture freshman Lesley Ibarra said she heard of the event in one of her classes and attended to meet more people from her department and talk to staff members.

Stultz said that this event is a precursor to the CAPPA Welcome Back Students event on Sept. 1.

“We just wanted something [as] a precursor to our big comeback event,” Stultz said. “So while students are coming through here, we're also telling them ‘well, come back next week!’”

