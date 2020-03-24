Confidential document reveals Faculty Senate’s concerns with university leadership, diversity

UTA’s Faculty Senate cited concerns with the university's central administration that included leadership, diversity and budgetary issues in a confidential document sent to the UT System on March 4.
The Shorthorn obtained this document through an open records request.
The document was sent the same day former President Vistasp Karbhari announced his resignation. Originally set to resign Aug. 31, Karbhari stepped down from his position March 19.
Karbhari stepped down following the release of a 2019 audit report that revealed that UTA appeared to violate UT System and UTA rules and guidelines as well as state law.
The Faculty Senate said the document had been in discussion since the 2019 fall semester. However, it was noted that in light of recent events, the Senate expressed their desire for an elected faculty governance to be involved in the next president selection and to provide feedback on UTA administrators to the UT System.
In the Faculty Senate document, a decline in faculty morale and efficiency was attributed to administrative issues within the university. A lack of communication led to issues of faculty distrust of central administration, according to the document.
The document cited frequent turnovers and experienced people leaving UTA as eroding the university’s institutional knowledge and effectiveness. It also stated that the lack of urgency in filling vacancies in higher administrative positions was problematic.
These vacancies included the vice president for advancement, the vice president for research and the Honors College dean, according to the document.
“Faculty involvement in local decision making and shared governance has been reduced at UTA, in favor of less effective top-down decision making,” the Senate said in the document.
In the document, the Faculty Senate acknowledged a pattern of concerns from faculty and administrators on inclusion and diversity issues.
In April 2015, Karbhari formed a task force to investigate the climate for women on campus. According to the document, the task force completed a campus climate survey and submitted the report to Karbhari with recommendations in August 2016.
Karbhari did not release the report until March 3, 2020, according to the document.
“This not only demonstrates a seeming lack of commitment to campus inclusion and diversity, but displays a disregard for the faculty/staff time and effort of the Task Force, comprised completely (save one) of women,” the Faculty Senate said in the document.
A second task force was created to assess the campus climate for faculty of color; however, the survey was never released for completion, according to the document.
Budgetary issues were also a concern. According to the document, a majority of colleges begin the year with a budget deficit instead of a well-defined annual budget, which is seen by the Faculty Senate as counterproductive.
The Faculty Senate also noted an ongoing increase in the unnecessary bureaucratic burden on department chairs and faculty. One of the examples mentioned in the document was the multiterm registration announced at a Jan. 29 Faculty Senate meeting.
In the document, the Senate said campuswide initiatives are implemented without soliciting stakeholder involvement in the plan.
The multiterm registration allows students to register for the summer, fall and spring semesters all at once. At the time of the Jan. 29 meeting, early February was the deadline for faculty to submit freshman- and sophomore-level schedules, according to a previous Shorthorn article. The Faculty Senate had passed a motion to suspend its implementation.
After feedback from the Faculty Senate meeting, it was decided that 1000- and 2000-level course schedules were to be put in place by Feb. 21, according to a previous Shorthorn article. The multiterm registration will be available for students to register by April 6.
The Faculty Senate said that they looked forward to joint problem-solving to address the issues expressed in the document.
“We look forward to a continuing dialogue where we can work towards solutions that enhance the university’s functioning, morale, and image in the best spirit of shared governance,” the Senate said in the document.
