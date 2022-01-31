Computer security breach, discharge of firearm and physical assault in this week’s crime log

This is a crime wrap-up from Jan. 18 to Jan. 24.
Computer security breach and theft
On Jan. 14, a male student reported being a victim of a $1,000 scam from what appeared to be a legitimate business, Police Capt. Mike McCord said in an email. The student contacted a number in an email and was directed to purchase two gift cards to remedy an overpayment.
This case is currently active.
Computer security breach and theft are both Class A misdemeanors if valued at $750 up to $2,500, which is punishable by a fine not exceeding $4,000, up to a year in jail or both.
“UTA PD urges the community to be very skeptical of any unsolicited contact via email or phone, even if the circumstances appear to be official,” McCord said. “Legitimate companies will not require immediate payment through gift cards or other similar forms of payment.”
Discharge of firearm in certain municipalities, criminal trespass and failure to identify
On Jan. 16, officers were dispatched to a report of gunshots on 704 W. Mitchell Circle, McCord said. An unaffiliated male and female were contacted where they found shell casings in the vicinity. No weapons, damage or injuries were located.
Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities is a Class B misdemeanor, which is punishable by a fine not exceeding $2,000, up to 180 days in jail or both.
The male was transported to Arlington jail, arrested for failure to identify, criminal trespass and three warrants, McCord said.
Criminal trespass is a Class A misdemeanor, which is punishable by a fine not exceeding $4,000, up to a year in jail or both.
Offensive physical contact against family member
On Jan. 19, officers were dispatched to a student male and female disturbance on 1225 S. Pecan St., McCord said. During the argument, the male allegedly assaulted the female, but no injuries were reported.
This male was issued a citation and released.
Offensive physical contact against a family member is a Class C misdemeanor punishable with a fine not exceeding $500.
Credit card abuse
On Jan. 18 and Jan. 20, a staff member reported unauthorized charges to their university-issued procurement card, both totaling $0, McCord said.
This case is active.
Credit card abuse is a Class C misdemeanor, punishable with a fine not exceeding $500.
Public intoxication
On Jan. 23, officers made contact with an unaffiliated intoxicated male on 1400 S. West St., McCord said. The male was placed under arrest and transported to Arlington jail.
Public intoxication is a Class C misdemeanor, punishable with a fine not exceeding $500.
