With shovels raised and spirits high, the UTA community gathered together for The Big Event on Saturday.
The Big Event, the largest day of community service at UTA, had over 600 volunteers participate in 44 agency projects across the Metroplex such as the Tarrant Area Food Bank and more.
“The Big Event started 22 years ago, which means it’s been a pretty long-standing tradition here at UTA,” said Sai Pratt, university studies junior and The Big Event Executive Board community relations director.
In The Commons, stacks of plastic bags decorated the room as volunteers used the bags to weave recycled mats for homeless people.
Sarah’s Bag Ladies is an organization that takes grocery bags and transforms them into plastic yarn or “plarn.”
Exercise science junior Alexus Frazier said this was her second time volunteering for the organization. She said she likes how they are recycling bags and giving the product to homeless people.
Luke Haddad, biology sophomore and first-time volunteer, carried a bucket of weeds that he and his group plucked from UTA’s Community Garden.
The garden, built in collaboration with the city of Arlington, is a public green space for families, community members and garden enthusiasts. It’s one of the university’s many projects to demonstrate community service learning and resource conservation.
Haddad said his group cleaned up the garden by removing roots from the plots. [
Nestled behind UTA’s Community Garden stands a little blue house, owned by Arlington resident Ana Pettit.
Kelly O’Keefe, new Maverick orientation assistant director, and English education junior Austin Goodman got their hands dirty by cleaning up Pettit’s flower beds in her front yard. Several other volunteers were hauling mulch in rust-colored wheelbarrows.
Goodman returned for his second time participating in The Big Event, he said. He returned because this was the first time he attended the event in person.
“Our orientation department requires orientation leaders to come out and serve our community,” O’Keefe said. “We think it's important we give back to the space that's given us so much.”
