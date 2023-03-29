Commodities co-owners pour soles into vintage sneaker selling

A couple of years ago, vintage clothing shop Commodities operated from a car trunk. Since then, it has become a storefront that’s been making noise in Tarrant County’s vintage and sneaker scene.
Commodities opened its downtown Arlington storefront in 2022 and its stock ranges from Nike Dunks to graphic tees. It’s the brainchild of co-owner Brandon Avaroa, who said he wants to be a bigger part of sneaker culture and desires to give back to his community.
The area is the best location for the store because of how much money is being invested into it and how close it is to nearby high schools and UTA, Avaroa said.
Arlington has invested over $100 million in downtown development projects, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. Avaroa said business owners near downtown Arlington have said Commodities is what the area needed.
Avaroa grew up in an immigrant household where having nice sneakers was a luxury because he and his parents couldn’t often afford them. Now, he gets to participate in the resale and influence part of sneaker culture.
In 2018, he dabbled in reselling sneakers he didn’t want.
He didn’t see it as a career yet and still had two jobs in hospitality, but that changed in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. Because people weren’t going to restaurants, he was out of a job. While stuck at home, he did anything to pass the time.
Avaroa would watch movies and YouTube videos, and one day, he found a video by Jaysse Lopez, a popular sneaker influencer and owner of Urban Necessities in Las Vegas.
“I stumbled onto one of his videos of buying all these sneakers and spending hundreds of thousands of dollars, and I was like, ‘How is this happening?’” he said. “I started paying a little bit more close attention to what he was doing and what he was saying in his videos, and I kind of just followed his road map.”
Avaroa would buy and resell sneakers, no matter the profit margin, repeating the process until he accumulated enough money for a stockpile.
Around 2021, he was able to return to his job, but something was different.
The pandemic opened his eyes to how unhappy his routine had become, Avaroa said. Long hours, low pay and the constant repetition of going to work and going home to sleep bored him.
He was let go of his job for not performing to his previous standards, which led him deeper into the sneaker business.
Co-owner Ashley Flores and Avaroa had a long discussion about different plans and strategies for their future. Flores said she wanted to create something that set her future kids up for success.
“Look, if this is what you want to do, I’m 110% supporting the idea of this being your primary job,” Flores told him during that conversation.
Flores and Avaroa started entering sneakers raffles and attending conventions and trade shows around the country, growing their inventory and brand.
Everyone at events has the same love for sneakers, Flores said. No matter a person’s identity, sneakers bond people, she added.
After Avaroa got his name out in the local reselling community, he thought about how he could take Commodities to the next level.
He said to have true equity and validation in the market, a business needs a storefront.
Meeting someone selling outside their trunk has a cool aesthetic but gives customers a sketchy feeling, Avaroa said.
After spending over six figures and using his connections to help construct the storefront, it was ready to open.
Having a storefront was the end goal, Flores said. She initially couldn’t imagine having one.
“We’re the first ones in our family to kind of branch out and try and do something that’s out of the normal, which is a traditional nine-to-five job,” she said.
During Commodities’ first block party March 26, its sneaker wall kept depleting throughout the day, and over a hundred hangers were left empty.
Avaroa hopes to put Commodities’ roots deep in Arlington and give back to the community. He and Flores want to establish ways to help Arlington’s youth by offering scholarships.
“Now that I’m getting help to be able to do something for myself, I want to be able to provide that help if somebody wants that route,” he said.
