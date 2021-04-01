Commentary: My experience receiving the COVID-19 vaccine in Texas was short, simple

I started off the day of my COVID-19 vaccine appointment feeling scared. I’ve always been a cautious person, and although I knew it was important to get the vaccine, a part of me felt hesitant.
Those who know me know that I have asthma, and sometimes unfamiliar situations make me anxious.
Prior to my appointment, I did a lot of research about the COVID-19 vaccines, especially the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine since that was the one I was scheduled to receive. I had to make sure it was safe for me to receive it.
Since March 23, all adults in Texas are eligible to receive the vaccine. Everyone’s COVID-19 vaccine experience is different, but here’s mine.
I originally had an appointment scheduled for March 26 but canceled out of caution to make sure my general practitioner agreed I was healthy and ready to be vaccinated. I later rescheduled my vaccine appointment at a different location for Thursday.
I live in a small town outside of Houston, and I signed my mom up for a vaccine appointment for the same day. We drove about 40 minutes to our appointment in Houston. Once we arrived, it went quickly.
Our appointments were at River Oaks Hospital and Clinics in Houston. We were lucky to get an appointment, given the influx of people now searching for one.
We arrived and had our temperatures checked. From there, we filled out paperwork, which included consent forms to administer the vaccine and a pre-vaccine checklist to make sure I was eligible.
Questions on the checklist included whether I had ever had an allergic reaction to any vaccines, had ever received a COVID-19 vaccine before or whether I was taking any blood thinners.
After finishing the paperwork, I had to wait a few minutes for the vaccine. One doctor was administering the vaccine and another was filling out patients’ vaccination record cards in a small area in the hospital.
My mom went first, and she was done in less than five minutes.
I had been taking antibiotics and had to discuss it with the doctor administering the vaccine prior to receiving it. If you have any concerns about the medication you may be taking and its effects with the vaccine, make sure to ask your general practitioner and the doctor on site. It’s better to be safe than sorry.
After discussing it with the doctor, it was my turn. It took less than five minutes for her to administer it.
I sat down, and she asked which arm I preferred to receive the vaccine in. She told me that I couldn’t sleep on it, so make sure to not pick your dominant hand as it may be sore for a while.
It was quick, and I felt nervous, but it was over before I knew it. After the initial injection, I felt fine.
As of Thursday evening, all I feel is soreness in the injection area. Other symptoms that may arise include pain, redness and swelling around the arm, but you may also experience headaches, chills, fever and nausea, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The doctor who administered the vaccine also explained the potential side effects.
Although I received the vaccine through Harris County, there are various places in Tarrant County you can go to get vaccinated. People can sign up for an appointment through the county website.
Every COVID-19 vaccine experience is different. In Tarrant County, there are multiple vaccination sites including drive-thru or sit-down options.
