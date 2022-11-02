Commencement returns to Globe Life Field in fall

As fall graduation draws closer, the university prepares for its commencement ceremonies to return to Globe Life Field.
The change from College Park Center is mostly due to the expanded seating capacity in the venue, allowing graduates to have more visitors on their special day, said Jonikka Davis, marketing and communications associate director in the Office of Vice President for Student Affairs. Another factor is the feedback from previous graduates who had their ceremonies at the venue.
In May 2021, the university held its first in-person commencement ceremonies since December 2019 and for the first time at Globe Life Field in Arlington, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. The most recent commencement at the venue was fall 2021.
“Based on graduate feedback, lots of graduates really enjoyed experiencing Globe Life Field,” Davis said. “Lots of us have never been there until we came for commencement, so it has a bit of mystery to it.”
Globe Life Field is the home of the Texas Rangers and serves as a stadium for games as well as other local, regional and national events. The stadium, which began construction in 2017 and held its first game in 2020, measures 1.8 million square feet. Its seating capacity is approximately 40,300 across seven levels of seating, according to the Texas Rangers website.
Davis said she works on the back end of commencement preparations, including coordinating volunteers, working with the university’s communication team’s content for the commencement website and working with various staff at Globe Life Field.
“One of the things that we definitely are excited about is the opportunity to offer graduates more tickets,” she said. “We have lots of students who have plenty of people who poured into them and helped them get to this point, so to be able to offer more tickets means more happy graduates.”
The transition to having ceremonies at Globe Life Field hasn’t been difficult, Davis said, given the university has worked with them before.
“We’re already talking to them about logistics and layout and production value and all of those things, so they are excited to have us, [and] we’re excited to be there,” she said.
English senior Ann Richards is graduating this fall and said she thinks the move to Globe Life Field is interesting, given how new the building is.
Richards has been to the stadium for baseball games and two graduations last year but never imagined her commencement ceremony would take place there.
From what she’s seen of other graduations, Richards said universities have more students graduating than high schools do.
She plans to keep her invitation pool limited to family and will probably do something with friends after the event, Richards said.
Mechanical engineering senior Dami Oyekanmi graduates summer 2023 and said he doesn’t mind where the ceremonies are held as long as he gets his degree.
He plans to invite family and close friends, Oyekanmi said.
“For the past four years, we’ve all been working and grinding towards our passions and our degrees and finding what we want to do in this world,” he said. “I want to impact the world.”
Davis said that College Park Center and Globe Life Field are great venues, given their proximity to campus and accessibility.
The university has been fortunate to have a good partnership with College Park Center, and holding commencement there was great because people were familiar with it because it’s campus-based, Davis said.
She hopes graduates will enjoy and experience the newness of the venue.
“We have lots and lots of graduate students who will be crossing the stage this go round, but we hope to make it a fresh experience,” Davis said. “We don’t want it to ever feel, ‘Been there. Done that.’ So our goal is to make them feel celebrated.”
@IsalyWolf
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.