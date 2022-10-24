Comm Day to host speakers, connect students

The Communication Department is hosting its annual Comm Day event Tuesday at the Bluebonnet Ballroom in the University Center from 9:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. This year’s theme is “degree with a difference.”
Communication academic recruiter Madison Ray said Comm Day is the one day in the year all communication students are encouraged to get involved. The event promotes career development, alumni relations, career expo and other panels.
“It really is great for professional development for communication students, specifically geared towards students in that field of communication,” Ray said.
The event will be inaugurated by the keynote speaker, former UTA president James Spaniolo.
“The keynote speech is always a big highlight and the wisdom the keynote speaker has to share, especially from a former president of UTA, is always really valuable to students,” Ray said.
The event will feature panels discussing remote work strategies, leveraging internships, stories of resilience and freelance work and entrepreneurship will be held prior to an alumni meet and greet lunch at 12:30 p.m.
There will be mock interviews, free headshots and networking opportunities with many Metroplex organizations. There will also be a fashion show and image critique, where students and faculty can showcase their attire and have a critic review the appropriateness of their work wear.
Ray said there will be Comm Day swag such as T-shirts for students to enjoy at the event.
She said even if students are not looking for opportunities right away, the day’s events cater toward professional development and would be useful in the future.
Ray suggests students come prepared for the event, dress professionally and enjoy.
“Just have fun,” she said. “It's a fun day for comm students. It's all about you.”
To view the schedule and other updates, check out the webpage.
News editor Steven Shaw contributed to this article.
