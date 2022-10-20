Coming out on stage: LGBTQ+ Program hosts comedian for Pride Month at UTA

The LGBTQ+ Program hosted comedian Irene Tu for the Laugh Out Loud event Wednesday at the Rosebud Theatre.
Liam Rhodes, social work senior and LGBTQ+ Program intern, said Tu was a comedian that LGBTQ+ Program coordinator Josh Mackrill wanted to bring in.
“It’s the first time we’ve ever brought a comedian during UTA Pride Month,” Rhodes said. “So we’re really hoping it goes well, that we can do it again next year.”
The Los Angeles-based stand-up comedian is well-known in the world of comedy. Her work has been featured at the Netflix Is A Joke comedy festival and she was named one of the “Comedians You Should and Will Know in 2019” by Vulture magazine.
Tu said she bases her jokes off her personal experiences and personal life. Her comedy can be a little dark, but silly, she said.
The comedian said she tries to make her material relatable to everybody, Tu said. She said a lot of comedy is embellished and not real.
Lesbian, Gay, Biexual and Transgender Pride Month is traditionally celebrated in June to honor the 1969 Stonewall uprising in New York City. UTA celebrates Pride Month in October, because students often leave during the summer months, according to a UTA press release.
The purpose of the commemorative month is to recognize the impact LGBTQ individuals had on history locally, nationally and internationally, according to youth.gov. Pride encourages greater acceptance and support for all, making communities, schools and other settings safer.
Tu said it took her three years to come out and she felt much better afterward.
“I knew I was gay when I was in high school and then I didn’t come out until after freshman year of college,” Tu said. “I came out to my mom and she was like, ‘I know.’”
Comedy made it easier for her to open up about being gay on stage before coming out to friends and family, she said.
“I know some people have a tough time because they’re afraid they’ll come out and then it goes poorly and I have had friends where initially it went poorly,” Tu said. “Most of the time your family still loves you. They just may not get it at the moment, but you know, you’re still a person.”
Civil engineering sophomore Jace Lee said he was looking for laughs and overall a good time from the event.
“When it comes to comedians, you’ll mostly see heterosexual comedians. You’ll see some homophobic comedians,” Lee said. “Having a queer comedian come to UTA, for me that’s a new step.”
@itslandoyo
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.