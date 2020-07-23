Collins Street will be closed from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday between Division and Abram streets because of railroad maintenance, according to a city of Arlington tweet.
Union Pacific Railroad is replacing ties on its railroad through the city, which is anticipated to finish Tuesday, prompting closures at different streets throughout the week.
Arlington previously closed portions of South Great Southwest Parkway and Stadium Drive for the maintenance. Signs will be placed pointing drivers to a detour around the closure. Each closure will run from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
