College of Nursing and Health Innovation to offer rural health care certificate programs

UTA is planning to offer undergraduate and graduate rural health certification programs by spring 2024 to prepare students for challenges unique to health care professionals in rural settings.
The programs are designed to teach students how to work in rural areas lacking resources like staff, internet and transportation. The courses aim to increase collaboration between rural and urban health care and help students become a “jack of all trades” in handling patients’ needs.
Although it is the same certificate, the undergraduate and graduate programs will not have the same classes, said Elanda Douglas, Center for Rural Health and Nursing clinical assistant professor. The programs will consist of three classes for nine credit hours and will take nine to 12 months to complete.
Course materials for the programs are still in the works, but classes are expected to cover rural health issues, policies, barriers and solutions, Douglas said.
Students will learn how to conduct needs assessments for rural communities and identify strengths and gaps in care access, she said. Through this, students can help residents in these areas with the modifiable risk factors that influence their health.
The ongoing nursing shortage affects rural and urban communities, but the demand is more prominent in rural areas, said Aspen Drude, Center for Rural Health and Nursing manager.
To determine whether an area is rural or urban, the center uses Rural-Urban Continuum Codes, which are based on county population, Drude said.
The codes range from one through nine, with values one through three considered urban and four through nine as rural, she said.
Drude said the rural health certification programs will be important because they allow students from urban areas to see how health care in rural communities works. They will also broaden their experiences and help students understand the resources they don’t have access to.
“If we can create a type of understanding for those rural communities, it’s going to help not only the urban areas with collaboration but also the rural areas in terms of resources,” she said.
Douglas said the programs are designed for students interested in acquiring rural health care knowledge and skills, as well as direct application to practices in rural Texas.
The programs have been in the works for about two years. She said Elizabeth Merwin’s, College of Nursing and Health Innovation dean and Center for Rural Health and Nursing executive director, passion for rural health encouraged the team to look into how they could improve health care providers in rural Texas.
Merwin said her passion comes from a large number of unmet health care needs for these communities. Following clinical practice in these areas during her undergraduate studies, she was taken aback by the tremendous needs and shortages of rural health care providers.
Residents in these areas are at higher risk of death due to heart disease, chronic lower respiratory disease and cancer, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. These communities also struggle with having fewer physical and financial resources.
Merwin said she hopes these programs will bring in students from multiple health care professions and expertise to learn and collaborate to provide various points of view from different disciplines.
“In an ideal world, we would have people that have lots of different types of backgrounds come together and learn about, perhaps, the same issues,” she said. “Their background will allow them to think about it differently, and hopefully, together, we will come up with better solutions.”
Douglas said the biggest takeaway from these programs is for students to understand that health care treatment in rural communities differs from urban ones and to understand these communities’ cultures to provide equality of care, she said.
Drude said the certification could lead to rewarding nursing careers in rural communities. Unlike in urban areas where a nurse might be on the same floor for a long time, rural nurses have to be “jack of all trades” to handle all tasks, so the learning is fast-paced. Students need to be aware of the lack of resources in these areas and the innovation and creativity nurses have there.
“Hopefully, we’ll start kind of changing how things work,” Drude said. “I think if everybody worked as a team more than, ‘Well, I can do this, I can do that,’ and we started thinking, ‘We can do this, we can do that,’ I think it’ll be an all-around positive impact for everybody.”
