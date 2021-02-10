College of Nursing and Health Innovation creates new graduate-level certificate in gerontology

The College of Nursing and Health Innovation is launching a new graduate-level gerontology health care certificate, hoping to address the growing need for geriatric care.
The program was created through a multi-year grant from the Deerbrook Charitable Trust to further UTA’s gerontology program. The 65-and-older population grew by over a third during the past decade and by 3.2% from 2018 to 2019, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
The Graduate Gerontology Healthcare Certificate was created to increase the number of health care professionals who can address the complex challenges that come with providing elderly care, said Kathryn Daniel, Nursing Academic Affairs associate dean and gerontology program director and manager.
Geared towards health care professionals who care for older adults, the certificate does not exclude non-nursing majors from applying, Daniel said.
“There is a lot of need for other people, other roles, involved in health care settings that deal with older adults that are not advanced practice registered nurses,” Daniel said in a press release. “Say for example, a nurse manager in a nursing home or a nurse manager of a rehab unit or even a business manager of a rehab unit.”
Certificate requirements include the completion of 12 credit hours out of a list of cross-departmental courses such as global health policy, health literacy and models of care for older adults, according to the press release.
Before applying, students must have maintained a 3.0 GPA or higher on the last 60 hours of their undergraduate programs, according to the press release.
Preferably, the applicant would have earned a bachelor’s degree or greater in a health care-related field, Daniel said. The courses will be offered fully online.
The Deerbrook Charitable Trust’s grant money is funding scholarships for applicants who want to study gerontology, which has increased enrollment making the certificate more accessible, clinical assistant professor Patti Parker said.
“We know that the geriatric population is expanding and will be until 2035 [and] is going to be one of the largest populations that we can serve as far as health and other services go,” said Donna Hamby, clinical assistant professor and doctor of nursing practice program director.
Nursing sophomore Madison Mitchel said she understands why the college created the new graduate certificate but would not consider getting it herself.
“They have good reason to have started a program like that because there are a lot more elderly patients in care,” she said.
Speaking to those entering the health care profession, Daniel said that despite gerontology not being most people’s first choice for a career, once they stumble upon it they may find it rewarding.
