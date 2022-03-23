College of Nursing and Health Innovation celebrates 50 years

In fall 1972, 67 students enrolled in the University of Texas Nursing School in Tarrant County. Today, the program, known as the College of Nursing and Health Innovation, has graduated over 45,000 health care professionals and celebrates its 50th anniversary.
Since its formation, CONHI has strived for innovation, and every dean has been a visionary who anticipates the health care industry’s needs and pushes boundaries beyond UTA, undergraduate nursing chair Jeanean Boyd said.
The online Bachelor of Science in nursing program sits at number one in several rankings, according to UTA’s website. Boyd said this reflects the college’s high pass rates, with 92% of the 13,150 students enrolled at any time graduating.
By 2014, CONHI was the largest not-for-profit college of nursing in the country and Texas’ top producer of baccalaureate-educated nurses.
Between 2010 and 2020, enrollment in the college nearly quadrupled from 6,300 to over 25,000 students across over 35 programs.
Boyd trained as a nurse at Fort Worth’s John Peter Smith Hospital in 1970, shortly before the school joined UTA as the School of Nursing two years later.
Boyd remembers the hospital as a place full of ceremonies and traditions, where nurses wore navy capes over white uniforms and sang in the student-nurse choir.
Her class had clinicals three times a week between two eight-hour academic days in a hospital adjacent to a portable classroom building, she said.
Despite the college’s growth, students today are still split into small groups of eight like she was when she attended.
Throughout her career in the health industry, Boyd said she remained attached to CONHI. In 1984, she was in the first class to graduate from UTA’s Masters in Nursing Administration program and then joined the college’s faculty full time in 2003.
“I have been in what I call my retirement job since 2003,” she said.
She believes the quality of education she received was instilled in the program, deans and faculty.
“The Dallas-Fort Worth hospitals are very satisfied with our graduates and will actually seek our graduates for employment,” Boyd said. “As a previous nurse administrator, that touches me on a professional level.”
In the late 1970s, Myrna Pickard, the college’s founding and UTA’s first female dean, sought to expand the nursing program across the Metroplex by broadcasting classes through satellites to Texarkana, Texas, allowing those students to participate in Arlington classes.
Remote learning continued to evolve, Boyd said. In 2008, she taught in CONHI’s first registered nurse to Bachelor of Science in nursing online program to 27 students. Today, the virtual program sees about 5,000 students year-round.
“When you have those innovative thinkers as your leaders, it attracts faculty that also want to be innovative and creative,” she said.
After graduating from UTA with a bachelor’s in nursing in 2005, Christine Roberts, nursing undergraduate clinical assistant professor, said she was shocked by the college’s growth when she returned to complete her master’s degree in 2010.
CONHI experienced a Renaissance-like enlightenment in her five years away from UTA by evolving new technology with the Smart Hospital and adding the registered nurse to Bachelor of Science in nursing program, Roberts said.
The college’s quality manifests in creativity and innovation, with CONHI thinking outside of the box for students’ learning opportunities, she said.
“It’s not just ‘listen to us lecture,’ or ‘read your book,’” she said. “It’s ‘how can we use all your senses to engage learning on a whole ‘nother level.’”
The college strives to produce an education that enhances students’ critical thinking and hands-on skills, with large clinical options such as rural health care, urban hospitals, nursing homes and rehabilitation programs, Roberts said.
However, the college hasn’t remained limited to nursing, as it met increasing enrollment with holistic health care opportunities, she said.
Collaborating with nursing’s cousins in health care like kinesiology and social work was one of the best moves the CONHI has made, Roberts said.
“We’re all a part of the same family, and we all have the same goal: to help,” she said. “To help the human condition and improve it in any way we can, in whatever setting that we can, wherever in the world.”
In 2014, the College of Nursing merged with the Department of Kinesiology, widening the horizon of health-related educational opportunities.
Today’s CONHI connects aspiring nurses with students seeking degrees in physical education, exercise science and public health.
Alumna Melody Phillips entered UTA in 1992, uncertain what major to pursue. Guided by professors, she graduated from UTA with a Bachelor of Arts degree in exercise, sport and health studies in 1994.
Phillips, a kinesiology associate professor at Texas American College of Sports Medicine, remembers her time at UTA as life-changing, she said.
In addition to setting the foundation of her career, she said her kinesiology professors’ mentorship continues to inspire her.
CONHI continues to spread across campus, with the new School of Social Work and Smart Hospital building, a 150,000-square-foot building where students can practice medical simulations, set to open in 2023, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
During Roberts’ time in school, she trained on static mannequins, which have since evolved to robots that can blink, breathe and give birth, she said.
When Boyd was in nursing school, she said she practiced injections on oranges.
Between nursing, kinesiology and public health, the CONHI family needs a bigger house, Roberts said. The new building provides this and expands the realism of smart simulations to a new level.
Nursing senior Jeana Bollinger said what path to take in the CONHI is a matter of what best fits a student’s end goal.
From becoming a nurse practitioner to pursuing a doctorate, the college has a program that meets that need, Bollinger said.
“You just see [CONHI] evolving, kind of keeping a finger on the pulse, so to speak of what’s needed in nursing,” she said. “They’re moving their efforts toward enabling more pathways that people can take to advance their career.”
