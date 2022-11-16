College of Engineering offers new degree

The College of Engineering will offer a new degree in resource and energy engineering starting fall 2023.
The program aims to address employers seeking students with a global perspective on dealing with both renewable and traditional energy sources, said Paul Componation, interim associate dean for Graduate and Interdisciplinary Affairs. Other engineering degrees are focused on one domain, petroleum, mining, wind or solar, but this gives students a full background.
“[Companies] want somebody who can look at all the different energy sources, renewable and traditional, and be able to work with all that together and come up with ways of combining those energies economically and providing them to customers,” Componation said.
The biggest difference between this degree and others is the focus, said Componation, who helped compose the proposal to the state
for the degree’s approval.
Texas is the largest producer and consumer of energy in the U.S., said Kendra Wallis, associate professor of instruction in electrical engineering. Anything that helps produce a pipeline for engineers to enter the workforce and have a bigger understanding of one of Texas’s major industries helps everyone.
Componation said the college surveyed incoming freshmen if they were interested in studying energy, renewables and gas and had very positive responses.
“The lowest positive response rate we got was 60%, and most of the questions were 70% or 80%,” Componation said.
The degree is truly interdisciplinary, Wallis said. It requires the rigor of advanced math and engineering programs used in mechanical, electrical and other engineering disciplines while also including courses in sustainability, data analysis and energy policy and governance.
She said energy is a global challenge, and people need to switch from finite resources to renewable ones. Part of the idea of the new degree is to provide an understanding that includes fossil fuels, which the world is dependent on, and also renewable resources.
Though the news often talks about how everything has to be renewable, oil, gas and coal will be in the world for a long time, Componation said. The degree’s purpose is to train somebody who understands how all of those and can work them together effectively and economically.
Many energy companies currently hire engineers with experience in electrical or mechanical engineering, then spend years training them. These engineers have to learn the industry before the company can “turn them loose immediately,” he said.
“So we’re hoping to fix that so that students will be able to get out and basically hit the ground running,” he said. “We’ll joke and say when you get your degree, you’re ‘shovel ready.’ You graduate on Friday, you can start to work on Monday.”
