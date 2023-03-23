 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

College of Education’s annual hiring fair for aspiring educators returns Monday

College of Education’s annual hiring fair for aspiring educators returns Monday
Illustration by Yvonne Collier

The annual Education Career Day returns 9 a.m. Monday in the Bluebonnet Ballroom, providing aspiring future educators with jobs and networking opportunities.

Angela Watson, Office of Educational Field Experiences Coordinator I, said in an email that she has been coordinating this event since 2014 to help upcoming graduates and alumni network with prospective employers. Attendance is free for students and alumni.

The College of Education will host around 70 school districts from across Texas and a few districts from out of state. Previous years had 50 in attendance.

Future educators will have the opportunity to explore potential pursuits by visiting with districts and handing out their résumés.

“We will have a lot of on-the-spot interviews and tentative offers of employment,” Watson said. “It's a great opportunity for our students to have the employers come to them and also get to share the excitement of their job offers with UTA faculty and staff.”

Given the current statewide teacher shortage, students entering the education field have an opportunity to find their dream job, she said. Since 2016, Texas saw about an 18% decrease in the number of newly certified teachers, according to the Texas Education Agency.

“Now more than ever, it is imperative that districts are able to locate highly-qualified future educators,” Watson said. “This event provides that opportunity. It really is a win-win for both the students and the visiting recruiters.”

The fair is anticipated to have more than 300 aspiring teachers in attendance, according to the university’s website.

“It’s always exciting to see their hard work pay off,” she said.

@Nabxaa

news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

Load comments