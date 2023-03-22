College of Business to connect students with professionals during 2023 Business Leadership Week

Starting next Monday, the College of Business will host the 2023 Business Leadership Week for industry leaders to connect with students and discuss and their experiences with their companies.
The discussions will take place in the Business Building throughout the week and include about 54 professional speakers who will cover topics such as leadership, innovation and career advice, according to COBA’s website.
COBA’s mission of “transforming lives through knowledge” is illustrated in the week’s theme, “Transformational Leadership.” All Business Leadership Week events are free and all UTA students are encouraged to attend.
Events will take place every day of the week. More details about each event can be found on COBA’s website.
Events March 27 will include a keynote titled “What Does It Mean To Be A Transformational Leader?” and a workshop on resume building. On March 28, there will be several panel discussions covering topics such as Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and finance programs, as well as a workshop on job searching.
On March 29, COBA will host a panel on job seeking and a workshop on leadership skills. Panels March 30 will cover topics including LinkedIn branding and human resources. March 31 will host a networking event.
@AshleyHUTA
