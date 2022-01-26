College of Business seminar series gives authors feedback from professors, fellow academics

The College of Business begins this semester’s seminar series virtually to discuss the research behind gender bias and inequality in job responsibilities in the workplace Jan. 26.
The Research Incubator Seminar Series has hosted speakers for Ph.D. students and UTA faculty researchers since 2013. The series intends to help students and faculty to collaborate and exchange academic insight, said Sanjiv Sabherwal, chair of the Department of Finance and Real Estate and the Research Incubator Seminar Series Committee co-chair.
During the seminar, scholars will present their current work for critiques and suggestions to improve its quality before publishing. Sabherwal said he wants the event to help the authors receive feedback from faculty, Ph.D. students and other academics for their papers.
“We don't want people to typically present highly polished papers which are very close to getting accepted in journals,” Sabherwal said.
Accounting assistant professor Hila Fogel-Yaari kicks off this semester’s series with her literature titled “Office glamour work vs office housework: Gender differences in participation in and subjective evaluation of non-core job responsibilities.”
This is the second time she’s presented this topic to receive feedback, and the seminar helps her understand how the audience interprets her topic, Fogel-Yaari said.
“When you're doing this, you'll understand some of the challenges of doing empirical work,” Fogel-Yaari said. “You'll learn some of the basic tools, how to work with data, how to clean it, how to analyze it.”
For people to generate new ideas, they need to understand where the previous professionals come from, she said.
Despite the first seminar being held virtually due to COVID-19 restrictions, Sabherwal said he feels hopeful the next three research seminars will be in-person and has booked a presentation room for the series.
“The objective is that after the seminar is over, the faculty gets an opportunity to interact, not only just with each other, but also with the deans in an informal setting,” Sabherwal said.
The seminars are useful for Ph.D. students and faculty since they can listen to the current issues being investigated right now then come up with their own dissertations to fill in the gap, Sabherwal said.
The next seminars in the series will cover research in separate academic areas. The Feb. 23 seminar will be presented by management assistant professor David Arena Jr. Marketing assistant professor Yiyi Li will present on the third seminar March 23, and Zhuojun Gu, information systems and operations management assistant professor, will end the series April 20.
