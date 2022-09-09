College of Business remodels areas on first floor

Students enjoy food and drinks in the COBA Cafe on Sep. 6 inside the College of Business Building. The renovation project began in 2019. 

Students were greeted with a renovated College of Business building at the start of the semester, marking the completion of a project three years in the making. 

The College of Business has collaborated with the Office of Facilities Management since 2019 to remodel three major areas on the College of Business building’s first floor. Institutional Construction director Troy Yoder said he led the renovations to completion in August. 

The first-floor renovations included the College of Business’s Cafe, the triangular-shaped conversation pit and the employer foyer, Yoder said.

The employer foyer provides a space where potential employers can meet students, he said. Though the space was sometimes used for recruitment in the past, these renovations have further refined it into a permanent spot for employers to interact with prospective employees. 

“It was really just leftover space they decided to use,” he said. “So we've done a little bit more work to try and create an atmosphere and a location and a space that is a little bit more formal.”

The project’s overall intent is to promote student engagement in the College of Business, Yoder said.

“That's something we've been focusing on across campus for the last few years,” he said. “So it really is kind of in line with a bigger effort to create and to improve student engagement spaces, both inside and outside across campus, and that's an ongoing effort.”

