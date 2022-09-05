College of Business internship program aims to help students succeed in the workforce

The College of Business internship program helps business students learn valuable soft skills, while taking on internships for college credit.
Chien Le, College of Business clinical associate professor, leads the college’s internship program. It's only a program in name because it means to promote the internship class to students who don’t know about it, but its mission for students is a simple yet effective one.
In spring 2019, Le took over the internship program for the marketing department.
“What the program is about is that students can work in internships in their field,” he said, “And then they can take a class which [is] in any department in the College of Business, and they can use that internship to apply towards [college] credit.”
The program teaches students how to write resumes, cover letters, professional emails, network for more internships, handle workplace conflicts, marketing oneself and other fundamental soft skills used in a corporate environment.
Kassy Krahulik, marketing junior, took the internship program over the summer as a investor relations and marketing intern at NETSTREIT, a real estate company.
Krahulik said she learned a lot this summer through the program. Her biggest accomplishments were presenting a marketing plan for a billion dollar company and speaking the opening remarks at the Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call, an important event for real estate companies where they report their quarterly earnings.
Eric Wright, business management and marketing senior, got an internship for his dream career at Toyota North America in Plano, Texas.
“During my internship, I was able to hold virtual presentations with all of the regional offices that Toyota has across the U.S,” Wright said, “And then I also was able to do an in-person presentation in front of representatives from each regional office.”
He’s made lifelong friends that helped build his network through this internship, along with an inside perspective of how business really works, he said.
“You know, we can read about it, you can hear about it, but what does that look like in the real world was probably another big game for me,” Wright said.
Le said only junior and senior business majors are able to take this course within the College of Business. However, students have the opportunity to take internships within their discipline, such as an engineering internship class through the College of Engineering.
“I think it's just a win-win situation,” Le said. “For the student, for the university and for the employers that are looking for employees.”
