College of Business holds second Student Organization Fair

The College of Business held its second annual Student Organization Fair on Sept. 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., providing students with an outlet to network and get involved in the college.
Attendance was high compared to last year, especially in the afternoon, said Myalinda Martinez, College of Business marketing coordinator. Attendees threaded between the booths lining the sidewalks, making it impossible to walk without bumping into someone.
Axel Alvarez, economics junior and member of the National Association of Business Economics, said the fair is smaller than the campuswide Activity Fair, but just as good. He said they’ve had a good turnout, with almost three pages of sign-up signatures.
The fair was the result of combined teamwork and planning within the College of Business, Martinez said. Business student organizations wanted help from the College of Business, leading the dean to send students a survey and eventually creating the fair.
“I partner with the student organizations here. I'm kind of like their liaison if they have any questions,” she said.
Martinez said this year, the fair had 15 of the 17 College of Business student organizations, including professional business fraternity Delta Sigma Pi, Women in Business, the Student Society of Real Estate and the National Association of Business Economists.
Victoria Labarre, Delta Sigma Pi’s vice president of Chapter Operations, said the fraternity had been planning the fair since summer. She said the fair shows off organizations and encourages networking, which is very important in business.
Gabe Eastridge, finance and real estate senior and vice president of the Student Society of Real Estate, said networking is the most important thing to do in college.
“Apart from getting the diploma with your name on it, that is the single most important thing you can do,” Eastridge said. “To find a network and find people that you can trust in the business world. That is, above all, the most important thing.”
Martinez said the fair acts as a first step for business students to practice their networking skills by finding new groups to get involved in.
“The biggest part too, we want them to get involved,” she said. “Being involved in a student organization, you're more likely to do better, you're more likely to connect more with your university so we really want to help promote that engagement and involvement.”
