College of Business highlights local history in Black History Month speaker event

The College of Business’ Diversity, Racial Equity and Inclusion Group hosted the speaker event, “A Journey into the Black History of Arlington, Fort Worth and Tarrant County” in celebration of Black History Month Thursday in the University Center’s Rio Grande Ballroom.
Speaker Jerry Hawkins is the executive director for Dallas Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation and co-founder of the Imagining Freedom Institute. He visited campus to educate attendees about local Black history and the narrative surrounding it.
“History is just not highlighted, so it’s really important for us to highlight local history so folks can know where they are so they can visit these places, so they can learn more and then appreciate and value that history,” Hawkins said after the event.
Philisa Stanford, director of Diversity, Racial Equity and Inclusion, emphasized the importance of providing students with opportunities to learn parts of history that may not have been taught in a classroom.
“The historical information isn’t talked about in classrooms or in your typical discussion,” Stanford said. “So when people sit in these presentations it's very powerful because they learn something that they just didn’t know. It pulls together the past and brings it into the present and helps guide what we want to do in the future.”
Public health junior Ashley Nkollo said it was insightful to learn about what was happening in North Texas, as it applied to her personally.
“It was really nice to just hear something that was just very applicable to me, and seeing streets that I know. Seeing buildings of places that I've been to,” Nkollo said. “It was really crazy. It was an eye-opening experience but I really liked it. It was fulfilling and I feel like I got a lot out of it.”
Hawkins said he’s passionate about the history of everyone, and about connecting historical context to contemporary issues. He said local history is important, but not highlighted.
“We are a part of history, we are also doing history right and making history right,” Hawkins said. “So the actions that we take after today will hopefully influence a better society and a better world, and if we do not do anything, it will not.”
