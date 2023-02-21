 Skip to main content
College of Business fair connects students to business organizations

Trinh Dao, accounting and finance junior, handing out flyers to attendees during the College of Business Student Organization Fair on Feb. 21 at the College of Business. As vice president of the Accounting Society, Dao helps connect fellow students with one another and potential employers.

The College of Business Student Organization Fair connected its student organizations to the business students on a warm, Tuesday morning on the deck of the College of Business Building.

The fair gave students an opportunity to interact with a number of active business-related student organizations through networking, socializing and meeting potential employers.

This is the third time the event has been held, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. It was previously an annual event, but at the beginning of this semester, student organizations asked for a second chance to promote themselves.

Business administrative assistant Amanda Ross helped organize the event and said they held it to allow their student organizations another opportunity to recruit members as well as to inform their peers about all the things that they're doing on campus and in the community.

“Once you join a student organization, you increase your retention chances and, of course, you provide for yourself a support system to help back you up during your college journey,” Ross said.

Mariefe Balela, Society for Human Resource Management treasurer and social media coordinator, left, and Triston Faulkner, criminology and criminal justice junior, show off their organization’s T-shirt during the College of Business Student Organization Fair on Feb. 21 at the College of Business. New members of the Accounting Society receive T-shirts to show off their active memberships.

Students socialized on the deck that was crowded with organization booths and grabbed lunch from the Fuzzy’s food truck across the street.

In order to get nachos or tacos, attendees had to be business students who had a sheet of paper signed by at least four of the participating organizations.

Darian Castillo, Delta Sigma Pi chancellor, and Jared Munoz, Delta Sigma Pi president, were there promoting their organization. Delta Sigma Pi is a co-ed business fraternity, they said, and their aim is to develop their members and equip them for the business world.

“We really strive on getting internships, especially for those to get more experience,” Castillo said. “When they graduate and they do get that degree, employers see them like, ‘Oh wow, OK, they have this now, so let's go ahead and give you a full-time position instead of this internship.’”

Jonathan Davis, business management and marketing junior, said he came to the fair because his professor brought the class to it. Davis said he wanted to be more engaged and form new connections at the fair.

“I like the fact that people are very knowledgeable of their organizations and really do find them to be very admirable because they feel committed to the process and they want to commit others to the process as well,” Davis said.

