College of Business brings back The Café, providing students with real-world experience

The College of Business revived and renovated The Café, a student-run bake sale, for business student organizations to manage a business of their own.
The Café initially started from humble beginnings as a simple wooden counter, said Jairo Omaña-Peñaranda, College of Business information technology director. Omaña-Peñaranda said the previous College of Business dean, Rachel Croson, had an idea of turning the counter into a dedicated area for a bake sale.
“But even [at] that moment, it was not a Starbucks,” he said, “It was more of an idea of a student-run area.”
Rebecca Neilson, College of Business assistant dean, said in 2013, Croson wanted a space student organizations could sell from.
“It's run just like a small business,” Neilson said. “[The students] handle the purchasing. They handle the selling. They handle all their finances… It's a really good learning opportunity for [them].”
Neilson said although renovations for The Café started November 2021 and finished Aug. 19, 2022, the College of Business opened the space for students during the second week of the fall semester.
Now as students walk into the academic building, they’re greeted with a sliding glass wall, a monitor displaying the student organization using the space and a menu of what they’ll be serving that day.
Jasmin Mejia, marketing and management senior and American Marketing Association president, said compared to their sales last year at the bake sale, their productivity this semester was booming.
Mejia said their sales were low because of the pandemic.
“We only gained an income of $250, which means we only made a profit of $50 for the whole week. It was really hard because, at the time, everyone still had online classes, and no one was coming,” she said.
Mejia said the student organization uses its profits to fund the organization and trips for out-of-state competitions. Based on recent profits, she said she hopes it will be enough to cover this year’s competition travel expenses.
“It's definitely just getting our members to be able to compete in our competitions, getting that experience,” Mejia said. “That's all we're about, and The Café really helps us with that.”
Besides fundraising for student organizations, The Café helps business student organizations like the American Marketing Association bond and get a realistic feel for managing their own business, she said.
Mejia said the primary objective for students is to manage their own business, which The Café helps them achieve by exercising business skills such as scheduling openings, budgeting production costs and pricing products. She said although it’s overwhelming at first, it’s a necessary experience for anyone who plans on running a business as a career.
“There's no other college of business that has a student-run interpreting real experience like this,” Omaña-Peñaranda said. “Because the student organization has to buy the product, decide what product sells, what product doesn’t, what prices to put on the product and how to stop it. That's real-world experience right there.”
@andrea_cgr03
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.