College of Architecture, Planning and Public Affairs Career Day returns to campus

The College of Architecture, Planning and Public Affairs held its annual Career Day in person Wednesday for the first time since the pandemic began.
The event was held in the CAPPA building’s second floor and was packed with over 70 firms from architecture to interior design, said Irene Vu, graduate student and American Institute of Architecture Students co-event coordinator.
Various student organizations hosted the event, including American Institute of Architecture Students, and was endorsed by CAPPA, according to the career fair packet.
Students can speak to different local and out-of-state companies to discover career opportunities and secure interviews, Vu said.
Graduate student Jonathan Moebius came prepared to talk with eight different companies, but he also engaged with several other representatives while walking through the booths.
“I’m just seeing what the next step is really,” Moebius said. “Hoping to get maybe a few offers that I could leverage into better offers.”
He said he hopes to secure a position at HOK, a global design, architecture, engineering and planning firm. He said he wants to work in sports architecture, designing stadiums and other venues.
Graduate student Oren Mandelbaum said meeting professional firms was great, and it was a good networking opportunity.
Mandelbaum said he was able to get some landscape architecture companies' contact information to set up future interviews.
For students already employed, like architecture senior Dianna Hodza, career day still provides valuable connections and networking.
Hodza attended career day virtually in 2020, and although it was more direct in showing employers her resumes and websites, being face-to-face allowed for smoother conversations, she said.
The event hosted firms across the landscaping, interior design and structural engineering industries, providing a plethora of options beyond architecture, she said.
Moebius said he thinks the career fairs are vital. When he was a teaching assistant, he relayed the importance of attending the fairs to his freshman peers even if they were intimidated and lacked a portfolio or resume.
“It really wasn’t until I was in my third or fourth year that I realized just getting your name in the hat will create so many opportunities and connections that you won’t even know about,” he said.
