Cold front to bring rain into the Metroplex this week

Illustration by Yvonne Collier

The Metroplex can expect a clear weekend followed by rain and clouds later next week.

A cold front will be approaching overnight, said Patricia Sanchez, National Weather Service meteorologist.

While Saturday won’t be seeing any rain, Sanchez said the northern half of the Metroplex can expect a 20% chance of rain Sunday morning. The temperatures will remain in the mid 60s over the weekend and climb up to the 70s to start the week off.

After Sunday, Sanchez said another will cold front arrive around Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing precipitation up to 60% to 70% with temperatures dropping into the mid to upper 60s.

Sanchez suggested wearing a light sweater in the morning hours and keeping an umbrella handy, especially around Wednesday and Thursday.

