The Metroplex can expect warm, humid weather at the start of the week with a cold front throughout the week.

“Tuesday morning the cold front will come in, and it’s not going to be a substantial cool down, but what it will do is knock temperatures back down into the low 70s,” said David Bonnette, National Weather Service meteorologist.

The cold front will mainly bring dusty winds and dry air to the Metroplex on Tuesday and Wednesday, Bonnette said.

Temperatures might increase to 80 Monday, but by Tuesday temperatures will decrease to 70 in the afternoon.

Bonnette suggests individuals wear clothing suitable for fall weather.

“It’s not going to be super cold, and it's not going to be really hot, either. Just [wear] whatever you are comfortable with,” he said.

