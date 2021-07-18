Cold front to bring increased chances of rainy weather to the Metroplex this week

The Metroplex is expected to have rainy weather this week.
Madison Gordon, National Weather Service meteorologist, said a cold front is expected to approach the Metroplex on Monday, causing increased rain chances throughout the week.
The highest chance for stormy weather falls on Monday, with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Temperatures are expected to be at a high of 92.
Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to have a high of 90 and a 20% to 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Thursday through Saturday are expected to have highs from 91 to 94 throughout the day. All three days are anticipated to have a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Gordon recommends people keep an umbrella handy if they plan to go out during the week.
@TaylorAC13
news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.