A strong cold front will pass through the Metroplex on Monday morning, bringing rain with temperatures dropping into the 40s.

“It’s going to be our coolest temperatures so far this fall,” said Jason Godwin, a National Weather Service meteorologist. “It’s definitely going to feel pretty chilly for the first half of the week.”

Around an inch of rain is expected through Wednesday as an unseasonably dry October comes to a close, he said. Chances of rain should clear toward the end of the week with temperatures going back to the mid-60s by Saturday.

While trick-or-treating in 2020 may not look the same as in years past, the forecast calls for dry weather on Halloween with highs in the 50s and lows in the 40s.

It will feel like fall during Halloween, Godwin said.

