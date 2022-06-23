Cold front on the way after weekend of triple digit heat

The Metroplex will see sweltering temperatures over the weekend before a cold front moves through next week.

Temperatures will maintain above 100 degrees today through Sunday with a heat index of around 105, said Allison Prater, National Weather Service meteorologist.

An ambient temperature of 103 or more or a heat index of 105 for two consecutive days meets the criteria for a heat advisory, Prater said.

“Make sure you are aware of heat-related illnesses, don't fast, drink plenty of water, take plenty of breaks in the shade or indoors and to avoid any excess time outside,” she said.

Prater also recommended always checking the back seat to avoid leaving pets or children in cars unattended.

Relief from the heat rolls through late Sunday, Prater said. A cold front will bring chances of rain, knocking triple digit temperatures down to the mid 90s.

In addition to the heat advisory, the National Weather Service also issued an ozone alert for Thursday, and Prater recommended walking, carpooling or riding a bike.

@Perriello369

news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content.

Click here to report an accessibility issue.

Load comments