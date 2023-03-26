Cold front lowers this week's Metroplex temperatures

The Metroplex can expect mild temperatures and spring showers this week, said David Bonnette, National Weather Service meteorologist.
The weekend’s winds will usher in a slight cold front Sunday night, dropping Monday’s temperatures to the 70s and Tuesday’s to the mid-60s, Bonnette said.
By Wednesday, temperatures will warm up. Potential severe storms are expected Thursday into Friday.
