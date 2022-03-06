Cold front expected to start the week

The Metroplex is expecting a strong cold front, bringing cooler temperatures to start the week.

Sarah Barnes, National Weather Service meteorologist, said the cold front would move through Sunday night into Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures are expected to gradually warm up until Friday night when another cold front is expected.

“That'll bring much cooler weather back to the region again,” Barnes said. “Highs on Friday are only going to be near 50, and then we'll warm up again over the course of next weekend.”

Barnes said there isn’t much chance of rain this week.

“Definitely low rain chances on Tuesday, but not expecting anything significant with that,” she said. “The rest of the week should be dry.”

Barnes recommends bringing plants inside Friday night and Saturday morning since there’s a chance of freezing temperatures. She also advised having a jacket ready to go this week.

@WolfIsaly

news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content.

Click here to report an accessibility issue.

Load comments