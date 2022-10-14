weather file (copy)
Illustration by Yvonne Collier

The Metroplex can expect a dip in temperatures over the next week after a weekend cold front and potential rain.

Monique Sellers, National Weather Service meteorologist, said a cold front will be coming through late Saturday and Sunday, bringing chances of rain and potential thunderstorms.

Sellers said to expect up to an inch of rain across the Metroplex, with cooler temperatures following.

Starting next week, anticipate temperatures into the 40s up to the mid 60s, gradually warming into the late week, she said.

Sellers said she recommends checking the weather before heading out on the roads, particularly on Sunday and Monday as rain and thunderstorms will be present in the area.

@joangtz_

news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content.

Click here to report an accessibility issue.

Load comments