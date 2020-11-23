Col. Alexander Jones appointed as Arlington’s next police chief

Col. Alexander Jones of the Baltimore County Police Department talks on stage during a town hall with the Arlington police chief finalists Oct. 29 at Esports Stadium Arlington & Expo Center. Jones was announced as the Arlington Police chief Monday. 

 Photo by Cesar Garay

Col. Alexander Jones will serve as the city of Arlington’s new police chief after being appointed by City Manager Trey Yelverton on Monday.

Jones has served in the Baltimore County Police Department for 25 years where he has overseen the Community Resource and Wellness section, the Youth and Community Service section and the Employment section.

He has participated in executive leadership training from groups such as the Major Cities Chiefs Association Executive Leadership Institute and the FBI-Law Enforcement Executive Development Association, according to a city press release.

The nationwide search was launched June 1 after former Arlington Police Chief Will Johnson announced his retirement earlier in the year and made his last call May 28.

In the police chief town hall held in October between the five finalists, Jones said police officers need to hold themselves to a standard above what the community expects of them.

“We also have to have a very robust early warning system put in place so that we can consistently see a pattern of behavior that is inconsistent with our policies, our procedures and how our community expects us to behave,” he said at the town hall.

As Arlington Police Department’s new police chief, Jones said he is looking forward to getting to know residents and officers, and he appreciated the community’s participation in the search process, according to the release.

“Officers can’t be everywhere, which is why it is vitally important for the community to be engaged and help serve as our eyes and ears,” he said in the release. “Neighborhood involvement with the police department creates not only a safer community, but a stronger community.”

Assistant Police Chief Kevin Kolbye will continue to serve as the department’s interim police chief until Jones starts Jan. 11.

