After 36 hours of work in frigid temperatures with little sleep, mathematics doctoral student Oscar Alvarez and computer science senior Benjamin Knight won HackDFW’s McKesson challenge.
The competition took place in Frisco’s Comerica Center on the first weekend of October. Alvarez and Knight arrived an hour before the competition started and brought sheets, blankets and pillows with plans to stay at the venue through the weekend.
They didn’t want to spend extra money to stay at a hotel, Alvarez said. But they weren’t prepared for the event to be at an ice rink.
The low temperatures made it difficult to sleep, he said. They spent the first night on the floor in a suite that overlooked the rink. But it was too cold the second night, so he slept in the parking garage while Knight slept in his car.
Knight said he got about two and a half hours of sleep in total through the weekend.
HackDFW is a three-day, fast-paced innovation marathon, or hackathon, in which sponsors such as Goldman Sachs, McKesson and State Farm present challenges that increase brand awareness while encouraging innovation and recruitment.
Alvarez and Knight competed against nine other teams in the McKesson challenge, which tasked competitors with using technology in a way that would improve the medical supply chain, Knight said.
The project they created, Autonomous Recording of Inventory, implemented augmented reality tags and computer vision to count and describe inventory. This can determine the amount of inventory travelling through a warehouse aisle.
Alvarez competed in HackDFW previously. He looked for someone to go with him this year and eventually invited Knight, who had never participated in a hackathon.
Alvarez and Knight met on the UTA Rover Team, where they worked on developing the rover’s computer vision and control system.
Knight said he had always wanted to take part in a hackathon and called Alvarez’s invitation perfect timing.
Knight said he worked on the front-end of their project’s development. He created an artificial intelligence-based web application where live video images and data could be seen.
He works as a web application developer outside of school, he said, so he’s used to web development languages, such as HTML, CSS and JavaScript.
Alvarez made sure the camera and its detection functioned properly on the back end of the project.
When it came time to announce the winners of the McKesson challenge, Alvarez did not expect to win, he said. He hadn’t seen any of the other teams’ projects, so he was nervous.
They cheered, high-fived and hugged when they found out they won.
“Whenever a winner was announced, you’d just get some claps and everything,” Knight said. “Me and Oscar were just out of the park. We were yelling ‘UTA! UTA!’”
Duane Dankesreiter, senior vice president of research and innovation at the Dallas Regional Chamber, which helped organize HackDFW, said the event also served as a type of career fair that would bring talent to companies.
Dankesreiter said it’s a fun opportunity for programmers and developers to try something new and meet new people.
The prizes for the McKesson challenge included gift cards, a swag item and a potential meeting with its company representative about their product, Alvarez said. Although those prizes were smaller than those of other challenges, he said he didn’t mind. He did not go for the prizes, he said. He participated to win.
@erickreports
