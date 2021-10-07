Clothesline Project raises awareness, offers safe space for domestic violence survivors, allies

Relationship Violence and Sexual Assault Prevention hosted a tabling event Wednesday during Fresh Check Day at Brazos Park, decorating T-shirts with domestic violence survivors and allies for the Clothesline Project.
The Clothesline Project is a display of shirts to raise awareness for Domestic Violence Awareness month in October. Each shirt represents a survivor of domestic violence or someone who has lost someone due to domestic abuse.
According to the Center for Women and Families, more than 50% of college sexual assaults occur in the Red Zone, a period from the beginning of fall semester to Thanksgiving break.
Exhibits across campus, including the Red Flag Campaign and the Clothesline Project, advocate for survivors, psychology senior Alexis Pierce said.
“We need [these organizations] because they exist,” Pierce said. “Assault exists, relationship violence exists, it's a problem.”
The visual representation around campus brings awareness to domestic violence and issues surrounding women, said Kathleen Ritchie, College of Education academic advisor III.
The display draws attention to the issues facing survivors, showing that their experiences don’t define them, said Hannah Fulks, public relations and advertising junior.
Zoe Stankowski, Relationship Violence and Sexual Assault Prevention peer educator and social work junior, dealt with their own two-and-a-half year long abusive relationship in high school. Escaping the emotional abuse gave them a sense of freedom, they said.
At the age where young adults are learning to be independent, it's important they have support, Stankowski said.
Ritchie attended the tabling event to take advantage of the resources offered. With their differences, students could share their experiences and learn about new topics, she said.
Fulks said her passion in advocating for women led her to become a peer educator at Relationship Violence and Sexual Assault Prevention.
With reminders of the shared experiences, survivors have a courageous space to speak up for themselves, she said.
Healing is not linear for survivors who have experienced relationship abuse; learning to take time for herself and acknowledging her boundaries has helped Pierce heal, she said.
It shouldn’t take experiencing assault firsthand for others to believe survivor stories, and everyone’s experience is different, Stankowski said.
“You shouldn't feel afraid or nervous or scared or upset around the person you're supposed to love being with,” they said. “Love isn't supposed to be scary, which is one of the biggest things I had to learn.”
The display will make its next appearance at the University Center mall on Monday.
