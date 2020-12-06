weather (copy)
The Metroplex can expect cool temperatures and clear skies for most of the week.

Matt Bishop, National Weather Service meteorologist, said to expect a brief warm-up Wednesday and Thursday, with highs near 70 degrees.

An upper-level system will bring a chance of storms Thursday evening. Bishop said those with a commute Friday morning should be aware of wet roads.

He said temperatures should drop back down going into the weekend, with temperatures expected in the 60s Friday and the 50s Saturday.

