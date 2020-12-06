THE SHORTHORN IS accepting applications for spring.
• Writing and editing
• Photo and design
• Ad sales and marketing
• Support staff
Apply online & view job descriptions at www.theshorthorn.com/jobs
Current UTA students enrolled in at least six credit hours during the semester of employment and in good academic standing are eligible to apply for these paid positions.
