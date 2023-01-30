Classes moved online through Tuesday due to winter weather, hazardous driving conditions

With inclement weather in the area and ice-covered roads preventing commuters from safely commuting to campus, UTA announced in a campus wide email that its campus will be closed starting 3 p.m. today and in-person events have been canceled through Tuesday. The university will continue operating remotely until the end of Tuesday.
Sleet and ice will continue to fall around the Metroplex with classes moving online. Any updates for Wednesday will come through social media and UTA’s email network.
All classes will move online if feasible, according to a campuswide email. Select dining services and campus buildings will remain open to support students living on or near campus.
All Arlington ISD schools and offices will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 31 and after-school activities for Monday and Tuesday have been canceled, according to an email. Dismissal for today, Jan. 30, will continue as scheduled for Arlington ISD schools.
Hunter Reeves, National Weather Service meteorologist, said there’s some scattered storms delivering sleet and ice around the Metroplex and will continue on and off throughout the day.
“It's probably just best practice to not get out unless absolutely necessary,” Reeves said. “If you are getting out, slow down, keep space between you and other vehicles on the road, allow for extra travel time and just kind of be very cautious if you're traveling, especially on overpasses and bridges.”
Allison Prater, National Weather Service meteorologist, emphasized that the storm is already having a big impact on elevated roadways.
“We’re already seeing issues travel wise and that will continue to worsen as we go on into this afternoon and evening,” Prater said. “The most significant impact we're expecting is tonight, and generally into Tuesday, and then probably Wednesday morning as well, because that'll be when chances for precipitation are highest.”
Prater said that the area is expecting below half an inch total in accumulation.
“We’ll have another round early tomorrow morning,” Reeves said. “Any ice that’s accumulated on the roads or over on bridges and overpasses is gonna stick around, so road conditions are going to get worse today and tomorrow.”
Temperatures are expected to remain below freezing today and tomorrow, Prater said. Things will warm up above freezing by 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, to the mid 30s, with temperatures continuing to rise through Thursday.
“We're not going to be like back in December when we got to like 11, 10 degrees,” Prater said. “It's always a good idea to winterize your home, but we'll be a little bit warmer than we were when that happened. So we'll still be in the 20s -- it will bottom out in the 20s, upper 20s tonight and tomorrow night.”
The campuswide email asks the campus community to continue monitoring UTA’s website, Facebook and Twitter, and check their UTA email for additional information. The university will communicate any changes to Wednesday’s schedule and operations via those channels.
