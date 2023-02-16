Civil engineering professor turns trash into treasure with plastic road discovery

One man’s trash is another man’s treasure, and civil engineering professor Sahadat Hossain has found a goldmine in something the world often views as a problem: plastic.
Starting with a grant of $950,000 from the Dallas district of the Texas Department of Transportation, Hossain, who is also the sustainability director for UTA’s Solid Waste Institute, is spearheading a multi-year project to construct the first ever road made with plastic waste in Texas, soon to be implemented in southeast Dallas County.
He said only 9% of plastics are recycled globally, meaning over 90% of plastic eventually goes to landfills where it sits for up to 700 years. In developing countries, this creates a huge environmental problem as plastic waste clogs drains and becomes a primary cause of flash flooding.
Hossain comes from a background in sustainable waste management, civil engineering and geotechnical engineering, he said. This plastic problem in other countries led him to ask the questions: “How can I divert this plastic from the landfill? And if I divert it, can I make use of this plastic that can become a material for an infrastructure project?”
In researching these questions, he learned that in India and some places in Europe, plastic is being implemented into roads, he said.
There were many lab tests that Hossain had to go through in order to see if the road would be strong enough to drive on safely while not having microplastics leaching out of the road.
For the first phase of the project, he said he and a team of eight people, including three people who got their PhDs on the topic, did 1,200 to 1,500 tests on microplastics over four years.
“When I wrote the proposal, I didn't even think about microplastics,” Hossain said, “So now I'm saying I'm confident microplastics are not an issue.”
When they started, they had no equipment or funding, he said. However, they received funding and equipment from the university and TxDot, including the aggregate needed to construct the road.
After all the testing was completed and they found what mix can be used to replace the asphalt, Hossain moved onto the next phase of the project: constructing the plastic road.
“Instead of using 100% bitumen, we are replacing 10% with plastic,” he said, “That's why we call it ‘plastic road’.” He said if the road was 100% plastic, cars would risk skidding off.
Hossain said the plastic portions of the road will be done in a small, half- to one-kilometer site on a Dallas district highway.
Beside the construction in Dallas, he is also applying his research on plastic roads to the university. John Hall, vice president for Administration and economic development, said in an email that he suggested employing this technology on resurfacing a street or two on campus.
Hall said there are benefits to extending the life of the pavement and lowering maintenance and renewal costs, but what’s more exciting is taking research from the university’s labs to campus operations and directly benefiting from the excellent work of our faculty.
“I also like the fact that it increases the community's awareness of the many successes coming out of our research labs at UTA,” Hall said.
Another department interested in Hossain’s research is UTA’s Parking and Transportation Services. Greg Hladik, director of Parking and Transportation Services, said the service’s job is to keep the cost of parking on campus low, and Hossain’s research will help prolong the life of asphalt and reduce repair and maintenance costs.
“His research discovery has the potential to change the way roads and parking lots are built all over the world, and we should all be proud that the discovery was made here at UTA,” Hladik said.
In regards to international applications, Hossain said he has zero doubt this project will be successful, and he thinks it will soon be implemented everywhere – from Austin to roads internationally, including in Ethiopia, Malaysia, Vietnam and Bangladesh.
“They approved the project of plastic roads in Bangladesh,” he said, “We are going to start the construction in Bangladesh in two months.”
Hossain said by using plastic for roads, it provides a solution to the problem.
“If you can convert a liability into an opportunity, then it changes everything,” he said, “Students want to make business. They can make business out of plastic, right?”
