Civil engineering professor breaks ground on plastic road project

Reduce, reuse, recycle — repair roads?
After a nearly five-year process, civil engineering professor Sahabat Hossain has finally laid his first piece of plastic road.
Beginning with a $950,000 implementation and performance monitoring grant from the Dallas district Texas Department of Transportation in 2019, Hossain’s plan to make roads using plastic waste has broken ground this summer at UTA parking lots F10 and 49.
These “plastic roads” are a mixture of 90% bitumen and 10% melted plastic, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. This method will decrease future road repairs, lessen carbon emissions from construction and be more cost effective than regular asphalt, he said.
The two parking lot repairs this summer will convert four tons of plastic from landfill into asphalt, the equivalent of enough uncrushed plastic to fill 15 recycle trucks, said Greg Hladik, executive director of Parking and Transportation Services, in an email. The office intends to continue using the plastic roads’ technology in future lot repairs.
China’s waste import ban in 2018 led to the U.S. losing billions of dollars in the market, as well as losing a place to put its trash. With no market to purchase the tons of waste, cities began sending it to landfills instead, Hossain said. As he noticed the rising issue, Hossain said he decided to figure out how they could solve one problem using another one.
He saw places like India and Bangladesh using plastics in their roads, but their regulations were less strict than the U.S’. Since the same methods couldn’t be used, his team would have to run all their own engineering, chemical and microplastic tests. He took his idea to the Dallas district TxDOT in 2018 and received a $342,000 lab testing and feasibility grant. He began working on the project at UTA in 2019, and the team is currently working on finding road locations in Dallas as well.
Ishraq Faruk, civil engineering doctoral student, has been on Hossain’s team since 2021. He works to find plastic suppliers and asphalt companies to work with, as well as better ways to add the plastic into their mix. The project kills two birds with one stone: reducing plastic waste while also strengthening the infrastructure of communities.
Faruk said he believes plastic roads will open up new opportunities and be a “good cause” for sustainability on campus. The university itself generates a lot of plastic waste, he said, but the project can act as a means to give back to the school by repairing the lots.
Hladik said his office at UTA is always looking for ways to improve the services they provide while minimizing costs where they can. This led him to approach Hossain with a proposal that would bring his invention to campus by using plastic roads in areas needing repairs. The plastic roads would create a more durable parking lot and, in turn, reduce future maintenance, ultimately saving university permit holders money.
Hossain said his team heats the aggregate and adds the plastic to the mixture. The plastic would melt, and after the mix is laid, create a layer of plastic on top. Lastly, they add the bitumen on top, and the now-covered plastic would create a stronger bond between the materials than regular asphalt would. He estimated a road traditionally needing repairs every five years could last for 10 years.
Hossain uses mixed plastics from a recycling center in Dallas for this project. He said using already recycled materials cuts carbon emissions from production, since they’re not having to also create “virgin” plastic. Waste from plastic takes 400 to 500 years to degrade and uses up significant space in landfills, so using the materials will keep them in use rather than becoming trash.
As far as cost effectiveness goes, he said this method will also reduce material cost. Instead of using 100% bitumen they’re replacing 10% of it with the plastics, which come significantly cheaper or even free, he said.
Niloy Gupta, civil engineering doctoral student, has been part of the project along with Hossain and other doctoral students since 2020, helping contact potential contractors and plastic suppliers who could meet the team's needs. The initiative is a field of civil engineering that hasn’t been explored much, so it interested him, he said.
Gupta said he believes this method is simple enough to be applied globally; people just need to get accustomed to the new process.
“We can introduce it to the many countries where the plastics are not being recycled and are ending up in the environment,” he said. “So yes, we can use it globally, we can use it anywhere.”
Though the process may have felt like a long five years, Hossain’s work is far from over. It’s already gaining global traction, and he recently signed a contract with Ethiopia to build a plastic road in its capital, Addis Ababa. He also has a contract with Bangladesh to implement his idea there as well, and is currently developing a contract with TxDOT Fort Worth.
Hossain said he feels lucky and acknowledges that many ideas don’t pan out the way people want them to, but that never deterred him. He watched his idea flourish from his brain, pass all the tests and finally get put in the ground — it’s his “life’s work.”
“Sometimes you’re working on the ground, but you’re not working on the ground,” Hossain said, "you feel like you’re flying.”
