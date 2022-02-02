City of Arlington to suspend public facilities, services during winter weather

Arlington will close public facilities and services Thursday, Feb. 3 to ensure safety for residents and city employees and reduce potential traffic hazards due to the winter weather, according to a city of Arlington news release.
Public facilities including Arlington City Hall, related city buildings, and public spaces such as libraries, parks and recreation centers will be closed.
All essential city services such as 911, public safety, and street and water crews will still operate, including the Action Center, the city’s information hotline at 817-459-6777, according to the press release. Arlington Fire Department’s COVID-19 vaccination site at its Public Health Unit will be closed.
The Housing Authority of the city of Arlington and Arlington Animal Services will be closed as well. Staff will remain on site to care for animals in the shelter.
Via, Arlington’s on-demand rideshare public transportation service, Handitran and trash and recycling curbside collection services will be suspended. Landfills will be closed, and trash will be picked up the next collection day.
The Salvation Army at 712 W. Abram St. will be open as a warming station, according to the press release. The Arlington Life Shelter at 325 W. Division St. will also serve as an additional warming center from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday. ID is not required for admittance, and food will be served.
Residents can sign up for text alerts about cold weather shelters by texting ARLCOLD to 817-241-3544.
More information and updates are available on the city of Arlington’s website, Facebook page, and Twitter.
