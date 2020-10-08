City of Arlington to hold ribbon-cutting celebration for Abram Street Rebuild project's completion

Celebrating the completion of the Abram Street Rebuild project, the city of Arlington will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 1 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Abram and Mary streets.
The project’s completion marks one of the largest rebuild projects in the city’s history.
The ceremony will have speakers including Mayor Jeff Williams; City Council member Ignacio Nuñez; Keith Brooks, director of public works and transportation; and Maggie Campbell, President and CEO of the Downtown Arlington Management Corp. They will discuss the rebuild’s significance.
The seven-phase construction project began in 2018 and concluded more than two years later, according to the city’s website. A voter-approved bond election in 2008 funded the $50 million rebuild.
The reconstruction consisted of repaving Abram Street’s roads, new sidewalks with new landscaping and reconstruction of the City Hall South Plaza, according to the city’s website. Along with the new roadway, installations such as new sewer lines and water and stormwater infrastructure were included.
@winston_martin
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.