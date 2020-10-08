City of Arlington to hold ribbon-cutting celebration for Abram Street Rebuild project's completion

A downtown banner hangs above Abram Street on Aug. 6. 

Celebrating the completion of the Abram Street Rebuild project, the city of Arlington will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 1 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Abram and Mary streets.

The project’s completion marks one of the largest rebuild projects in the city’s history.

The ceremony will have speakers including Mayor Jeff Williams; City Council member Ignacio Nuñez; Keith Brooks, director of public works and transportation; and Maggie Campbell, President and CEO of the Downtown Arlington Management Corp. They will discuss the rebuild’s significance.

The seven-phase construction project began in 2018 and concluded more than two years later, according to the city’s website. A voter-approved bond election in 2008 funded the $50 million rebuild.

The reconstruction consisted of repaving Abram Street’s roads, new sidewalks with new landscaping and reconstruction of the City Hall South Plaza, according to the city’s website. Along with the new roadway, installations such as new sewer lines and water and stormwater infrastructure were included.

