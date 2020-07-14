City of Arlington to distribute disposable face masks to residents

The city of Arlington will distribute thousands of disposable face masks to Arlington residents Thursday.
Residents can pick up one box of 50 masks per vehicle from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Arlington ISD Dan Dipert Career and Technical Center. Distribution will be made on a first-come, first-served basis, according to a city press release.
The masks are provided by Tarrant County and are part of an ongoing effort to fight the spread of COVID-19 and help the city’s economy recover, according to the release.
Masks and face coverings are important tools in slowing the spread of the COVID-19, and the city of Arlington is working to ensure the safety of residents during this public health emergency.
