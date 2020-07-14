City of Arlington to distribute disposable face masks to residents

City communication coordinator Susan Schrock stacks up new boxes May 6 in a Rangers parking lot off of Cowboy Way. Arlington residents can pick up one box of 50 masks per vehicle from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at the Arlington ISD Dan Dipert Career and Technical Center.

 The Shorthorn: File photo / Anna Geyer

The city of Arlington will distribute thousands of disposable face masks to Arlington residents Thursday.

Residents can pick up one box of 50 masks per vehicle from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Arlington ISD Dan Dipert Career and Technical Center. Distribution will be made on a first-come, first-served basis, according to a city press release.

The masks are provided by Tarrant County and are part of an ongoing effort to fight the spread of COVID-19 and help the city’s economy recover, according to the release.

Masks and face coverings are important tools in slowing the spread of the COVID-19, and the city of Arlington is working to ensure the safety of residents during this public health emergency.

