City of Arlington reopens services and facilities after icy week

Facilities and services across the city reopened Thursday after a flurry of winter weather in the Metroplex.
All essential city services are operational, including public safety, 9-1-1 emergency call center, street and water crews, and the Action Center. Residents are encouraged to keep up to date with the city’s social media for ongoing changes. In addition, the Arlington Life Shelter and Salvation Army continued to accept residents through Friday as part of the city’s Emergency Cold Weather Shelter Plan.
Handitran services and Via transportation services will resume normal operating hours at noon depending on road conditions, according to a press release.
Trash and recycling services were postponed Thursday, according to the City of Arlington’s Twitter.
The Arlington Fire Department’s Public Health Unit located at 2920 South Cooper Street was closed Thursday, but is expected to resume its normal operating hours of 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday.
Hunter Reeves, National Weather Service meteorologist, said conditions would start improving Thursday. While there may be some refreezing Thursday night, the sun will be out on Friday and the temperatures in the upper 40s.
“We should be warming back up,” he said. “Even over the weekend, I think Sunday would be like the mid 60s.”
Earlier this week, the Public Works Department began sanding operations before icy conditions occurred, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. Bridges over I-20, I-30 and state highways were treated with salt brine.
Arlington also activated its Emergency Cold Weather Shelter Plan to serve the homeless population through Friday.
The Salvation Army, located at 712 W. Abram St. is accepting unsheltered residents beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday. ID is required for admittance and food will be served. Interested parties can sign up for text alerts about the City’s cold weather shelters by texting ARLCOLD to 817-241-3544. Additionally, the Salvation Army is open during the daytime as a warming station.
