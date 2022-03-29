City of Arlington holds donation campaign for German sister city

The city of Arlington kicked off a donation campaign to assist sister city Bad Königshofen, Germany, in hosting and supporting Ukrainian refugees, as millions flee Ukraine to escape Russia’s invasion, according to a press release.
From now until April 15, online contributions can be made on the city’s website, where 100% of the proceeds will be sent to Arlington’s sister city.
“As your Mayor, I know how compassionate this city is and it’s been amazing to see so much unity and support around the people of Ukraine,” Arlington Mayor Jim Ross said in the press release.
The Sister Cities of Arlington, Texas, an organization that promotes friendship between the two cities, has pledged $1,000, according to a city press release.
The campaign continues an old friendship between Arlington and Bad Königshofen, as 70 years ago, Arlington residents sent donations and supplies to the German town.
@hezelltx
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.