City of Arlington holds donation campaign for German sister city

The city of Arlington kicked off a donation campaign to assist sister city Bad Königshofen, Germany, in hosting and supporting Ukrainian refugees, as millions flee Ukraine to escape Russia’s invasion, according to a press release.  

From now until April 15, online contributions can be made on the city’s website, where 100% of the proceeds will be sent to Arlington’s sister city.  

“As your Mayor, I know how compassionate this city is and it’s been amazing to see so much unity and support around the people of Ukraine,” Arlington Mayor Jim Ross said in the press release.

The Sister Cities of Arlington, Texas, an organization that promotes friendship between the two cities, has pledged $1,000, according to a city press release.  

The campaign continues an old friendship between Arlington and Bad Königshofen, as 70 years ago, Arlington residents sent donations and supplies to the German town.

