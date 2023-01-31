City of Arlington enacts winter weather measures

As ice continues to blanket the ground into Wednesday, Arlington has enacted various measures to ensure residents’ safety.
The weather is expected to get worse with on-and-off sleet and freezing drizzle, said Hunter Reeves, National Weather Service meteorologist. Temperatures won’t get better until Thursday.
“We’re going to be below freezing throughout this afternoon and evening, so we’re not going to see conditions improve, that’s for sure,” Reeves said.
Powerlines may also be affected by freezing rain as it falls Wednesday.
Travel conditions will deteriorate steadily, said Shawna Russell, Texas Department of Transportation Northwest Texas communications director, in an email. Any moisture left on roadways will freeze overnight.
Russell said TxDOT crews began preparations for icy weather last week, pretreating 8,936 miles of highway in Fort Worth. Once temperatures are consistently above freezing, TxDOT will continue monitoring highways for spots that remain icy or refreeze overnight.
Similarly, the Public Works Department began sanding operations before icy conditions occurred, Arlington communication coordinator Susan Schrock said in an email response. Bridges over I-20, I-30 and state highways have been treated with salt brine. Crews will continue to treat other locations in the city as well.
For updates on road closures, Schrock said to check Arlington’s social media accounts.
Currently, Schrock said she isn’t aware of any issues with water utilities infrastructure, but on the city’s website, there are videos with tips to help prevent plumbing from freezing.
The city has activated its Emergency Cold Weather Shelter Plan to serve the homeless through Friday. Identification is required for admittance and food will be served. For text alerts about the city’s cold weather shelters, text ARLCOLD to 817-241-3544.
Most essential city services are still operational, such as the 9-1-1 emergency call center and street and water crews. Via will be delayed to 10 a.m Wednesday and the Handitran will be closed.
Arlington’s City Hall and City Tower, Municipal Court, Park Administration Building, libraries, all Arlington Parks and Recreation centers and facilities, animal shelter and Water Utilities South Service Center will also be closed Wednesday.
Republic Services suspended residential trash and recycling collection. Trash service for neighborhoods that were missed Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday should resume on their next regularly scheduled collection dates.
The city encourages residents to stay off the icy roads and to use extreme caution if they must travel out of necessity.
