City of Arlington charged with violating the Fair Housing Act

The plaza outside city hall in downtown sits empty April 13 in Arlington.

 The Shorthorn: File photo / Elias Valverde II

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is charging the city of Arlington with violation of the Fair Housing Act for refusing to approve affordable housing proposals unless limited to elderly residents.

The department’s charge, announced Wednesday, follows a complaint filed in 2017 by Commonwealth Development, Inc. after a proposal for a 104 unit apartment complex was denied, according to the case document.

The apartments would have likely been occupied by families with children and been considered for the state’s Low-Income Housing Tax Credit funding, according to the document.

On Nov. 29, 2016, the city adopted a Housing Tax Credit Review Policy used to decide which proposed Low-Income Housing Tax Credit projects will receive resolutions of support or not. One of the criteria listed in this policy is a city preference for senior housing or redevelopment of senior and workforce housing, according to the document.

At the time of the policy’s creation, city officials allegedly made statements indicating a preference for senior projects to workforce projects because residents with children would be problematic, according to the case document.

The Fair Housing Act prohibits discrimination that makes housing unavailable for families with children.

A U.S. administrative law judge will hear the department’s charge unless any of the charged parties choose to have the case heard in a federal district court.

@megancardona_

news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content. Click here to report an accessibility issue or call (817) 272-3188.
Load comments