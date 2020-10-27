City Council reviews CARES Act investment report, COVID-19 updates

Arlington City Council was presented with the city’s Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act investment report and a COVID-19 update in their afternoon session Tuesday.
Arlington has received a total of $41,555,445 in COVID-19 assistance. The city has spent a total of $21,239,900, which has gone to medical services, public health and facilitating COVID-19 health measures. Included in this total, $4,042,524 was allocated to personnel and $1,924,149 for economic support.
Arlington Fire Chief Don Crowson gave a presentation of positive COVID-19 cases reported in the last 30 days in the city. One graph showed a fluctuation in the positive case trend, with the highest daily positive count at 178 on Friday. There were 58 additional positive cases recorded as of Tuesday.
Countywide, hospitalizations have gone up, with 528 in Tarrant County. At this time, capacity is not a concern, but hospital staffing is carefully watched, he said.
Arlington has conducted a total of 25,445 tests, with the majority performed at drive-thru testing sites.
At the time of publication, the city has reported 134 deaths related to COVID-19. Crowson said the city’s Hispanic population, at one point the leading demographic in COVID-19 deaths, has now gone slightly below the average county total.
Arlington Independent School District has reported a total of 251 COVID-19 cases, with 84 cases in the last 14 days, Crowson said. Relative to its number of schools, numbers are low in the district. For UTA, Crowson said there have been no concerning trends.
For the Halloween weekend, Arlington’s Office of Communications has a strategy for what parents should do regarding trick or treating, but the main focus will be on Halloween parties, he said.
Leading up to Thanksgiving, the Arlington Fire Department will offer suggestions for private family gatherings as well as precautions families can take for the holiday.
“These smaller gatherings certainly do represent a level of risk,” Crowson said. “We’re going to provide suggestions to help keep those most vulnerable safe and do what we can to stop the spread.”
