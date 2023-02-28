City Council passes two recommendations on law enforcement equipment, resources

The Arlington City Council unanimously approved two recommendations relating to law enforcement equipment and resources.
One recommendation is a modification to a three-year contract for the purchase and maintenance of body-worn and in-car cameras for the Arlington Police Department. The council also approved of a contract renewal with the City of Plano that allows the department to rent vehicles for undercover operations.
This modification will add eight more in-car camera systems, according to a staff report. The contract was approved last September and the modification will cost the city $67,000 this fiscal year.
“Based on recommendations from the police department and city staff, we felt comfortable approving those expenditures as smart cost-effective ways to maximize police, law enforcement activities to keep everybody safe,” said Andrew Piel, District 4 council member.
The city launched the body-worn camera program in December 2017 and fully implemented it in 2018, according to Arlington’s website.
The rental vehicles are also used by the Vice Unit, which conducts investigations involving gambling, prostitution, liquor laws and the city's Sexually Oriented Business ordinance, according to the staff report.
The city will be able to lease 15-20 vehicles, which will cost $125,000 split into two installments of $62,500 for this fiscal year and 2024.
“We believe renting or leasing vehicles will enhance their operations and officer safety by giving us the ability to easily replace those vehicles as opposed to keeping officers in the same vehicles for extended periods of time,” said Tim Ciesco, Arlington Police Department Media Relations Coordinator, in an email.
Arlington has a lower crime rate than communities of similar size, but has one of the highest violent crime rates in America, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
In October 2022, Arlington's violent crime rate saw an increase of 2.3% compared to 2021, according to the Arlington Police Department uniform crime reporting summary. There has been 1,938 violent crime victims in 2022 compared to 2021’s 1,895.
