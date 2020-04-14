City Council monitors hospital bed counts, gives update on COVID-19 response efforts

Fire Chief Don Crowson told the Arlington City Council on Tuesday that the COVID-19 situation in the city and its hospitals remains stable during the pandemic.
“[COVID-19] has been new, it has been scary, it has been complicated, but our efforts have resulted in positive outcomes,” he said.
The response effort was designed to protect the hospital system from an uncontrollable surge of patients overwhelming the system, Crowson said. With that, there hasn’t been a surge in Arlington or the North Texas community, he said.
From the beginning, the city has monitored hospital bed counts from various Arlington hospitals, Crowson said. The city has also kept track of ventilator use and personal protective equipment levels in hospitals.
Crowson showed the council a graph of ventilators in use in Arlington and the number of people hospitalized from the virus.
According to the graph, COVID-19 hospitalizations peaked on April 4 with 76 people hospitalized. Since then, the graph shows that hospitalizations have declined, with the graph showing its lowest point with 36 people hospitalized Sunday. As of Tuesday, there are 41 people currently hospitalized, according to the graph.
Ventilators in use peaked on April 5, with 15 in use, according to the graph. The graph showed a decline since the peak, with six ventilators in use as of Tuesday.
Crowson said the data shows that the city has more than enough capacity to deal with the current situation. He said hospitals are not full, and part of the reason why is people staying home and practicing social distancing.
“We’re staying home; we’re not out there active,” he said. “And accidents and other things that occur on a daily basis are not occurring at the level that they were.”
Crowson said from a response perspective, the fire department and first responders have been creative and heroic.
“They’ve been coming to work every day,” he said. “No one's calling in sick, they’re showing up, they’re rising to the occasion.”
Crowson said the city’s COVID-19-related death count remains at three, and it has been sporadic. He said the three deaths have happened in about 30 days total.
Additional deaths are expected, he said. Of the three deaths, two have been individuals from nursing home facilities.
Generally, those over 65-years-old are the age group most affected by COVID-19, Crowson said. With that, nursing homes and assisted living facilities are most vulnerable, he said.
