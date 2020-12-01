City Council discusses Arlington’s tornado recovery, COVID-19 updates during virtual session

Arlington’s tornado response and a COVID-19 update was presented along with a discussion of an economic development corporation during the City Council’s virtual afternoon session Tuesday.
About 60 families were displaced after a tornado hit Arlington on Nov. 24, with three minor injuries suffered, Fire Chief Don Crowson said. Currently, 35 families are still displaced with their apartment complexes working to move them to different units.
The tornado hit east of Bowen Road and traveled northeast across Cooper Street and Pioneer Parkway into the Park Row area, Crowson said.
Ninety-six to 100 structures were damaged, none of which were totally destroyed, he said. Arlington Fire Department is continuing cleanup efforts to ensure damaged areas can soon recover.
In his COVID-19 update presentation, Crowson said there are 116 Arlington residents currently hospitalized with the virus. Arlington has reported 17,306 positive cases in the last 30 days with 12,519 recovered and 152 deaths, according to Tarrant County’s COVID-19 tracker.
Over the weekend, Arlington’s COVID-19 hospitalizations surpassed its summer peak. Crowson said 159 positive cases were hospitalized which created a temporary crowding issue. The increase over the weekend indicated a blip that the fire department expects more of in the future.
The current positive case trends predict an increase by mid-December, Crowson said.
The Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine candidates are expected to receive Food and Drug Administration rulings by Dec. 10 and Dec. 17, respectively. Crowson said the fire department is preparing for when the city receives vaccines. It has not yet been determined who will receive the shot first, and the amount of vaccines distributed to the city has not yet been determined, he said.
In the Community and Neighborhood Development discussion report, council member Helen Moise said the committee was briefed on additional rental assistance for Arlington residents. The city is eligible to receive $753,000 in rental assistance for about 80 households, she said. The item will be placed on the Dec. 15 City Council agenda for action.
Council member Andrew Piel presented the Economic Development committee's report on the makeup of the seven-member economic development corporation.
Arlington’s sales tax increased from 8% to 8.25% following voter approval on Election Day. The increase authorizes projects to be undertaken by an economic development corporation.
Chapter 505 grants the creation of a Type B corporation, which working with an economic development program, can carry out industrial development projects with funds from the sales tax increase, according to section 505.102 of the Local Government Code.
Because this is the first time appointing members to the corporation, Piel said community trust is a top priority. Corporation members should have skill sets to vet potential projects and must be representative of the Arlington community, he said.
The committee has looked at people in banking, real estate, minority development and small business entrepreneurship. Appointed members will serve for two years. Community members will be able to serve in the corporation, but Piel said the initial appointments need to be able to hit the ground running.
While the corporation board members are appointed, Piel said any decision they make has to be approved by the City Council.
